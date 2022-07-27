MANILA - The strong 7.3 magnitude quake which struck parts of Northern Luzon did not damage airports and other aviation facilities in these areas, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Wednesday.

The agency said no damage was reported in Northern Luzon airports in CAAP Area 1 (Laoag, Vigan, Lingayen, Baguio, Rosales, and San Fernando Airports) and Area 2 (Tuguegarao, Cauayan, Palanan, Bagabag, Basco, and Itbayat Airports).

These facilities have also resumed passenger terminal and boarding operations.

"As reported by Area 1 and Area 2 Managers Ronald Estabillo and Sul Sagorsor, respectively, assessment of runway, apron, terminal building, and other offices have also been completed," CAAP said.

Airports under Area 3 (Plaridel, Alabat, Jomalig, Baler, Iba, Mamburao, Pinamalayan, Calapan, Wasig, San Jose, Lubang, Marinduque, Romblon, Sangley, and Cabanatuan (off-airport facility) were undamaged as well, the agency said citing the report of CAAP Area 3 Manager Glenn Tripulca .

"CAAP Operations Center and Airport Safety Officers are also continuously monitoring the status of the airports in view of possible aftershocks," the agency added.