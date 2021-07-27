Grab to reward drivers, riders who get vaccinated

MANILA - Grab Philippines will reward a number of its drivers and riders who get vaccinated, and will also raffle off prizes whenever a vaccination milestone for its partners is reached, the company said on Tuesday.

Grab said the first 4,000 driver-partners and the first 4,000 delivery-partners to get vaccinated will each get P200 worth of grocery vouchers for the first shot and another P800 worth of grocery vouchers after their second shot.

The company will also provide insurance coverage to all Grab driver- and delivery-partners, in case of adverse side effects from vaccination.

“Likewise, Grab Philippines will also be extending its GrabProtect COVID Assistance to support driver- and delivery-partners on COVID-related expenses,” the company added.

Grab Philippines said it will also raffle off one year’s worth of fuel for 100 drivers and delivery partners when 50 percent of them get vaccinated.

Seventy laptops will also be raffled off when 75 percent of drivers and riders get vaccinated.

Thirty motorcycles will also be raffled off to Grab’s riders and drivers when 100 percent of them are vaccinated, Grab said.

“Through our Vacc To Normal campaign, we are reinforcing our steadfast commitment to the well-being of our driver- and delivery-partners, and further motivate many Filipinos to get vaccinated,” said Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz.

RELATED VIDEO