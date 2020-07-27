Philippines 'in a better position' to weather COVID-19 pandemic

Thousands of stranded individuals stay at the bleachers of the baseball stadium of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, July 24, 2020. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday the Philippines is in a "better position" to weather the coronavirus pandemic on the back of its strong fiscal position and robust banking system, among others.

"Our fiscal position are strong, our economic fiscal management prudent, our banking system robust. We are in a better position to weather the crisis caused by COVID-19 global pandemic," Duterte said during his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA)

The President lauded the country's recent credit ratings upgrade and affirmation despite global negative outlook revisions.

While at least 39 countries have suffered from credit ratings downgrade due to the pandemic, the Japan Credit Rating agency upgraded the Philippines to A- status, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Benjamin Diokno said earlier in July.

Moody’s Investors Service has also affirmed the Philippines’ credit rating of “Baa2” with a “stable” outlook, which is one notch above minimum investment grade, while the stable outlook means neither an upgrade nor downgrade is forthcoming.

Lenders are willing to loan more with longer payment terms due to the country's credit rating.

Officials have earlier said that the country is a position to borrow more with its debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) at below 40 percent in 2019.

In its flagship Build, Build, Build program, Duterte said a "significant" accomplishment has been achieved, adding that a comprehensive report would be released soon.

The Ease of Doing Business law, meant to eliminate over regulation, "has been gaining momentum," the President said.

The Philippine economy could contract to up to 3.4 percent this year due to pandemic but recovery is expected in 2021 as activities gradually resumes, Diokno earlier said.

Metro Manila and other key areas remain under general community quarantine until July 31 as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases breaches the 80,000 mark.