Gov't, telco 'collaboration' critical to keep Filipinos connected in new normal

Globe plans to pursue infrastructure projects in next 3 months despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Handout

MANILA -- Government and telco players should work together to ensure broadband infrastructure are in place to keep homes, schools and businesses connected in the new normal, Globe Telecom said.

The pandemic pushed the demand for digital services such as Zoom, Google, Viber, Facebook, YouTube and many more, it added and staying connected would need more cell sites, towers and fixed broadband infrastructure.

Securing permits and homeowners opposition have long hampered telco infra development, Globe said.

“This is where we need the help and support of the government, especially the local government units, so that we can expand our capacity by building more cell sites and towers in the next few months in residential areas,” said Globe chief technology and information officer and chief strategy officer Gil Genio.

“The government and the telcos need to collaborate now, more than ever, to lay down and build the necessary infrastructures to deliver the needed connectivity as more Filipinos adapt to the new normal," he added.

Globe said it would push through with its planned network projects in the next 3 months despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Third telecommunications player DITO also said its plans were "on track" for its March 2021 commercial launch despite delays in its planned July 2020 network audit.