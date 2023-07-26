PXP Energy records net loss in first half of 2023

MANILA -- PXP Energy recorded a net loss of P11.2 million in the first half of 2023, according to its unaudited financial report.

The Manny Pangilinan-led energy exploration company said in a statement Wednesday that this is nearly double the P6.3 million it reported in the same period last year.

This comes as it reported lower consolidated petroleum revenues, which went down to P39.4 million from P45.1 million in the same period in 2022.

Costs and expenses were also higher for the company this year, it added.

PXP holds the rights to Service Contract 74, which operates off the coast of northern Palawan.

In 2022, the government directed PXP Energy to put on hold two petroleum exploration service contracts until they are given clearance to proceed.

Then-president Rodrigo Duterte had said that commitments must be honored in the joint exploration in Recto Bank with China to avoid any possible conflicts.

RELATED STORY: