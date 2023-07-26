PLDT says monitoring networks amid #EgayPH onslaught

A PLDT command center has been set up in Dau, Pampanga to monitor the telco giant's network in areas affected by supertyphoon Egay. Handout.

MANILA -- PLDT on Wednesday said its teams are monitoring the stability of their fixed and wireless networks amid the onslaught of Typhoon Egay in the Philippines.

In a statement, the telco giant said it has set up a command center in Dau, Pampanga to check on the status of their signal in typhoon-hit communities. They said they have also sent out generator sets, back-up fuel, and satellite phones across northern Luzon.

PLDT said their services remain available except in areas affected by commercial power failure.

Weather bureau PAGASA warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" over Babuyan Islands and parts of northern Luzon Wednesday morning as Typhoon Egay (international codename Doksuri) made landfall over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday said it was validating one reported death due to the effects of typhoon Egay and southwest monsoon.