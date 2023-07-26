Philippine Business Bank H1 net income up 40 percent

MANILA -- The Philippine Business Bank on Wednesday reported a 40 percent increase in its net income in the first half of 2023.

The bank said net income rose to P869.2 million from January to June.

Net interest income also climbed 26.6, the bank noted.

The company also said total resources stood at P137.2 billion, up 10.6 percent from P124.1 billion in the same period in 2022.

Loans and other receivables were also higher at P103.8 billion from 2022's P97.2 billion.

Deposits, meanwhile reached P112.3 billion, the bank said.

The bank said its loan and deposits growth were satisfactory "given the current market uncertainties evident in today’s environment.

"PBB saw signs of tightening competition, especially in the lending business, but its customers have remained loyal...despite the aggressive stance of other banks," it said in a statement.

President and chief executive officer Roland Avante said they will work to continue to be a bank of choice of small and medium enterprises in the country.

RELATED VIDEO: