Metrobank branches affected by Egay to have shortened hours

MANILA -- Metrobank on Wednesday said its branches in areas affected by Egay will be closed or have shortened operating hours.

In a statement, the bank said most of the branches affected by this change are in northern Luzon.

According to the bank's website, its branches in Benguet, Cagayan, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union are closed, while its branches in Pangasinan will only be operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Its internet banking platform, the Metrobank Mobile app, ATMs and cash acceptance machines will be available for customers to use.

State weather bureau PAGASA has warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" over Babuyan Islands and parts of northern Luzon Wednesday morning as Typhoon Egay (international codename Doksuri) made landfall over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan.