LOOK: Max's unveils e-bike delivery fleet

Max's Group unveils a fleet of pedal-assist electric bikes for food delivery. Handout

MANILA - Max’s Group announced on Wednesday that it is launching a fleet of electric bicycles to cater to delivery orders in select areas in Metro Manila.

Max's said its fleet of 30 pedal assist e-bikes will serve customers in high-density areas such as Ortigas, San Juan, EDSA, Makati, Taguig, and Alabang.

"The initiative is the Group’s response to the continuously address the increasing demand for delivery services, alongside the global pursuit for more sustainable transport alternatives.," the company said.



Max's said the e-bikes offer great and environmentally-conscious delivery services to customers, while also encouraging a healthier option for its riders.

“Along with helping the environment, we are motivated by the positive impact that our fleet of pedal assist E-bicycles have had on both our customers and employees as we continuously work together to help reduce our carbon footprint," said Robert Trota, President & CEO of Max’s Group, Inc.