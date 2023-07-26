DA assures PH sufficient supply of onions during off-peak season

MANILA -- The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said the country has a sufficient supply of red and yellow onions.

Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban of the DA’s Bureau of Plant Industry said that on average, the country consumes 4,000 metric tons of yellow onions and 17,000 metric tons of red onions every month.

Government is able to secure enough buffer stock to cover this demand at least for the next two months, he said.

“Yes it is really the off season and mayroon naman po tayong ampat na supply, nararapat na supply lalo na po sa red and yellow onions. Atin pong tinitingnan at tinatarget ay magkaroon ng buffer na isa o dalawang buwan, for both varieties,” Panganiban said in a public briefing.

(Yes it really is the off-season, but we have enough supply of red and yellow onions. We are looking at a buffer stock for one or two months for both varieties.)

He admitted, however, that the government is also preparing for the possible importation of onions.

“Sa ngayon po ay sapat ang ating supply, ng red and yellow onions at doon naman po sa importation plan mayroon naman po tayong ganoon. At gaya ng sinabi ko, ito ay aking minamanage at patuloy po tayong kinokonsulta sa stakeholders at mga producers,” he explained.

(Right now we have enough supply of both red and yellow onions, and we also have an importation plan. We are managing it and we are consulting stakeholders.)

The DA is also encouraging local government units to participate in its “urban and peri-urban agriculture program” to help augment the supply of other agricultural products.

These practices also use “controlled environment techniques” and indoor farming to maximize the limited space to harvest agricultural products.

DA is also partnering with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for a similar program.

The Department said it is also promoting the use of “digital agriculture” to help boost production.

He said this involves using tools like smartphones, computers and the internet to analyze agricultural data.

"So from production to pest management even marketing, ang ating marketing platform ay kasama rin sa digital agriculture,” Panganiban added."

