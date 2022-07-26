MANILA - Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the country can fund President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's plan to continue ongoing infrastructure projects and even expand the program, which he outlined in his first State of the Nation Address.

Diokno, who is also chairman of the cabinet's economic cluster, on Tuesday said this was possible thanks to an improved tax system inherited from the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"The Duterte administration left this government a sound tax system, a much better tax system than he inherited from the previous administration, and we will enhance that tax system, that will give us more revenues," Diokno said.

Diokno added that the move to "rightsize" the national government will also create efficiency gains by "doing more with less."

Reforms such as the Amended Public Service Act, which can utilize Public-Private Partnership (PPP), can also ease the implementation of these projects.

Marcos said he would finish ongoing projects under the Department of Transport, such as the North-South Commuter Railway System, the 33-kilometer Metro Manila Subway Project, and the 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway System.

He also committed to finishing the 12-kilometer LRT-1 Cavite Extension, and the 23-kilometer MRT-7, and the Common Station that will connect LRT-1, MRT-3 and MRT-7, as well as the Mindanao Railway Project, the Panay Railway Project, and the Cebu railway system.

"There's a lot of possibilities and the private sector is welcome to participate in this economic boom of the Philippines," Diokno said, adding that investing in these projects will help open up more areas of the Philippines to the economy.

"This is our moment, the Philippine economy can move much faster this time compared to other stages in our economy. A stronger economy means more revenues down the road," he added.

The Finance chief earlier said that the country can outgrow its massive debt, which ballooned during the pandemic.

"As the president said yesterday, the state of the economy is sound, so my advice to the private sector is to trust your government, we are behind you," Diokno said.

Diokno sat with Marcos Jr.'s economic managers on Tuesday for a post-SONA economic briefing at the PICC. Among those in attendance for the panel were Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, National Economic Development Authority Arsenio Balisacan, and Department of Budget and Management Amenah Pangandaman.

