MANILA - Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday many were “overwhelmed” by the economic numbers in the first part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address.

“Initially, the SONA, the State of the Nation of President Marcos, I think many of those who do not understand economic numbers, were overwhelmed with the numbers in the first part of the speech," Duterte said during the post-SONA economic briefing at PICC.

"That was I think the reason why it took time for people to start clapping. Because the economic part was in the beginning and many people really do not understand economic numbers,” she added.

Marcos outlined the administration's economic strategy, fiscal policy, growth targets and other economic priorities in the first part of this speech.

He said the target was for the economy to grow 6.5 to 7.5 percent in 2022 and up to 8 percent from 2023 to 2028.

The president also said the government aims to reduce the poverty rate to 9 percent by 2025 and cut the debt-to-GDP ratio to below 60 percent from the current 63.5 percent.

He also shared tax estimates from the proposed VAT on digital services as well as the target increase in gross national income (GNI) to help the country achieve its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy, among others.

Despite the initial reaction of many, Duterte said she "liked" how it was written.

“I really liked how the speech was written, because I do not write that way. And I truly appreciated the form that the speech was composed,” Duterte said.

“As a cabinet secretary, and one with the other half of the uniteam, I would say that the State of the Nation Address of Pres. Marcos was on point and perfect,” she added.

Marcos earlier said he would write his own speech.

Celebrities, business groups and other organizations have applauded the president's speech while others have criticized it for the lack of policy on some issues.

RELATED VIDEO: