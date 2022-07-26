MANILA - Reducing the country's dependence on imported fuel by developing local and alternative sources can significantly lower power costs, Energy Department officials said Tuesday.

Exploiting indigenous resources on top of renewable energy, clarifying the rules on foreign investments on the sector as well as exploring alternative sources such as nuclear power and hydrogen are among the measures eyed by the agency, Department of Energy Director Mario Marasigan said during the first post-SONA economic briefing.

"We all know that the cost of energy in the country is dictated by imported fuels. As such the Department of Energy’s goal is to reduce energy cost...We can reduce our dependence from imported fuel if we can have a shift in our fuel sources," Marasigan said.

"In looking for alternative options for our energy, then we need also support for the entry of alternative source of energy such as nuclear and hydrogen fuel," he added.

Prior to winning the elections, Marcos said he was looking into the possibility of reviving the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.

Marasigan said the agency could also support the Department of Transportation in introducing "electric driven locomotives" and e-vehicles.

Consumers can also put up their own power generating activities, he added.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said natural gas near Malampaya and in other fields should be explored. Malampaya's gas reserves are estimated to be depleted by 2027.

"The President has directed that we address uncertainties over investments so that we can mobilize the natural gas of Malampaya and other fields. We will do that through a number of measures," Lotilla said.

First is to clarify the policy on foreign investments in the sector, he said.

During his first SONA, Marcos asked Congress to pass an Enabling Law for the Natural Gas Industry.

He said this is to “foster the development of the Midstream Natural Gas Industry in a bid to strengthen Philippine energy security by diversifying the country’s primary sources of energy and promoting the role of natural gas as a complementary fuel to variable renewable energy.”

Meanwhile, the DOE said it will also continue the electrification of households in the country where over 1 million remain unserved, Lotilla said.

