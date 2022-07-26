MANILA - Udenna officials on Tuesday confirmed the total settlement paid to Clark International Airport Corporation on Monday was $4.8 million or P274 million.

The settlement was paid as part of the obligation of Udenna subsidiary Clark Global City Corporation to the state-owned Clark International Airport Corporation.

The settlement came after a default scare that started on July 22 when a consortium of banks led by BDO Unibank issued a notice of declaration of default to the CGCC on the grounds of "continuing and irremediable events of default" in relation to a Master Lease Agreement between Clark International Airport Corporation and Global Gateway Development Corporation.

CGCC is wholly owned by Udenna Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Uy’s Udenna Corporation.

CGCC owns Global Gateway Development Corporation or GGDC which holds leasehold rights to 177 hectares of land within the Clark Civil Aviation Complex, Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

Clark International Airport Corporation or CIAC is a Government-Owned and Controlled Corporation.

Udenna said the actual due date of the $4.8 million is July 27, 2022, Wednesday. It insists there was never any default.

