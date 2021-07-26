Shopee giving discounts, vouchers to fully vaccinated customers

MANILA - Shopee is giving discounts, vouchers and free shipping to fully vaccinated customers, the company announced on Monday.

Shopee said its #FullyVaxxed Package will give fully vaccinated Filipinos "a special bundle they can use for personal needs and encourage others to complete both doses."

The package includes a 15 percent discount for a minimum spend of P300, with the discount capped at P199. A 20 percent cashback will also be given for a minimum spend of P400, with the offer capped at 90 “coins.” The company will also give a P55 free shipping voucher.

More vouchers are available from brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Splash, and hygienix, among others, Shopee said.

The offer is valid from July 26 to Sept. 26.

“Shopee is here to support the country’s goal of inoculating as many Filipinos as possible through various initiatives such as our Vaccine Education Campaign, Vaccine Center Support, and now, our #FullyVaxxed Package," said Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines.

A Malacañang adviser recently proposed encouraging more people to get vaccinated by lifting travel and restaurant-dining restrictions on people who have been fully vaccinated.

Tighter restrictions meanwhile should be imposed on unvaccinated people, he proposed.

The government has said that it wants to inoculate 58 million Filipinos by the end of the year, down from an initial 70 million target.

ABS-CBN News however has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of July 22, only 5,560,029 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that the government has reached just 9.59 percent of the revised target after more than 4 months.

President Rodrigo Duterte meanwhile has denied that there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, instead blaming local government units for problems in vaccination scheduling.

