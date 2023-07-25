The Keepers Holdings posts 18 pct net income growth

MANILA -- Imported liquor distributor The Keepers Holdings on Tuesday said it posted a P1.16 billion net income in the first half of 2023, up by 18 percent from last year.

Revenue also grew by 19 percent to P6.5 billion, the company said in a statement.

Keepers said the strong sales of imported brandy, wines, and specialty beverages drove their business' growth.

Imported brandy Alfonso continued to drive growth, where the volume of cases sold from January to June 2023 was up 10 percent, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The Keepers Holdings is the distributor of Johnnie Walker, Chivas Regal, Suntory, Jinro, Jose Cuervo, Red Bull and other specialty drinks in the Philippines.