No more extension of SIM registration deadline: NTC

MANILA - Telco subscribers who fail to register their SIMs by the end of July 25, Tuesday will have their SIMs deactivated, the National Telecommunications Commission said.

The NTC also said that there will be no further extension of SIM registration.

“Failure to register SIMs by 11:59PM (i.e., Philippine Standard Time) of July 25 will result in the deactivation of telecommunication and mobile data services including social media access,” the NTC said.

“Access to online banking and other online financial transaction/facility shall also be deactivated,” it added.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology earlier also ruled out another extension of the deadline.

Subscribers with unregistered SIMs can apply for reactivation, but only until July 30, the NTC added.

‘By July 31, all unregistered SIMs will be permanently deactivated and can no longer be reactivated/registered.”

As of Monday, 105.9 million SIMs have been registered according to the agency. This makes up 63 percent of the total reported active SIMs as of December last year.

“Such number is well within the target of between 100 million to 110 million registered SIMs come deadline, especially considering the report from the public telecommunication entities that almost all of their SIMs with active users have already registered,” the NTC said.

Smart had 50 million SIMs registered, Globe had 48.4 million and Dito had 7.5 million.

SIM registration was supposed to end on April 26 this year, but this was extended by another 90 days amid complaints from some subscribers that they could not fulfill ID requirements. Subscribers from far-flung areas of difficulties in registering their SIMs due to poor internet connection.