MANILA - Several flights were cancelled on Tuesday as the threat of supertyphoon Egay loomed over northern Luzon.

The following flights have been cancelled:

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila

AirSWIFT (T6)

T6 112/121 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 114 Manila-El Nido

More details to follow.