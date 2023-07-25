Laguna factory to export electric 'big bikes' to EU

MANILA -- The high-powered electric motorcycles being built by an Ayala-led firm in Laguna will be primarily exported to the European Union, an official of the American EV brand said on Tuesday.

“In the first few years, the majority of the motorcycles that IMI will be producing for us will be for export into the EU market,” said Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel.

The EU remains Zero’s largest market for its electric motorcycles, Paschel said in an interview with ANC's "Business Roadshow."

Zero recently partnered with the Ayala Group's electronics manufacturing unit IMI to launch the first electric “big bike” assembly line in the Philippines.

According to its website, Zero sells a range of electric bikes which have a range of up to 301 kilometers, and are capable of producing 110 horsepower, and hitting top speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

"This is one of the smartest and most complex vehicles on the planet," Paschel said.

He added that while they see these motorcycles being sold in the Philippines, the company is “not solely reliant” on sales in the country, as these EVs need investments in public charging infrastructure.

IMI CEO Arthur Tan meanwhile said they see the factory contributing to the growth of the e-bike market, both locally and globally.

“So this is something that we’re looking not just to serve the Philippine market, which is quite nascent, but also the global market, especially out in Europe and rest of Asia," he said.

He also said the Philippines could be the leader in the e-bike industry in the region.

"So being able to make that transition into the electric motorcycle not only cuts costs on the operating cost and the fuel cost that necessary to drive our economy, but also in general, allow us now to become the leader in this segment within the region," he said.

Tan also said the e-bike industry should be seen as a way for the Philippines to "leapfrog its neighbors."

IMI will be assembling batteries, motors, building all the electronics that sit at the core of the operating system of Zero’s electric motorcycle, Paschel said.

--ANC, 25 July 2023