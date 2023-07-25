Gov't to file cases vs agri smugglers, hoarders 'soon'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The government is set to file cases against agricultural smugglers and hoarders, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin reported Tuesday, following President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s pronouncement during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

During his SONA, Marcos warned the smugglers and hoarders "that their days are numbered."

“I think it will be very soon that cases will be filed against the real responsible for smuggling and food hoarding,” Bersamin said in an interview.

“That is a personal undertaking of the President. He really means to deal with these people, the justice that they deserve. His (President) statement yesterday to me was a very correct statement of his sentiment against smuggling and economic sabotage,” he added.

Bersamin said the government has validated intelligence reports on the identity of the smugglers and hoarders, with some of them already known even in previous administrations.

“Their names have already been mentioned in prior administrations as engaged in smuggling of food products and they are very, very hazardous to our economy and our health,” he said.

When asked about the timeline, Bersamin said that it will depend on the strength of evidence gathered.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Tuesday it will also intensify its anti-smuggling efforts following Marcos' fresh directives.