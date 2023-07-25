DOTr eyes finishing bidding for NAIA rehab this year

MANILA — The Department of Transportation is looking to award the privatization contract for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport by the end of 2023, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Tuesday.

Under the P170-billion proposal approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), investors looking to become the private operator of the NAIA in the next 15 years will have to spend at least P130 billion within 5 years to build new infrastructure to improve operations in the Philippines’ main gateway, the Transport chief said.

“We are expecting by early August, we can publish terms of reference so we can invite bidders,” Bautista told reporters on the sidelines of the 2023 Post-SONA forum.

“By October to November we will be able to accept proposals and by end of the year, we can award the project to the winning bidder,” he said.

“This will result to increased capacity for the Manila International Airport,” he added.

Aside from the mandatory infrastructure allocation, bidders will also have to pay an upfront fee of P30 billion, the Transport chief said.

“Ang approval ng NEDA ay 15 years with an option to renew for another 10 years kung maganda yung performance ng bidder, ire-reconsider ng gobyerno natin na i-renew,” he he said.

NEDA earlier approved the proposal after studies showed that the NAIA has been catering to more than 40 million passengers each year, when its actual daily capacity is just 32 million.

Its approval resulted to the “de facto” closing of a P267-billion unsolicited proposal to operate and modernize the NAIA from a consortium composed of some of the country's biggest conglomerates, NEDA earlier said.

Several foreign and local companies have expressed interest to join the bidding to modernize and operate the NAIA, Bautista said.

“Maraming foreign companies na interested kasi sa Asia. Tayo na lang yung medyo magandang opportunity na makukuha ng mga investors kasi magaganda na yung mga airport sa other countries at wala na sila masyadong opportunities to invest in those countries,” he said.

“Dito sa Pilipinas, considering na napakaraming pasahero, napakagandang opportunity nito para sa private sector,” he said.

Once the privatization is finalized, the winning bidder would have the option to hike terminal fees charged to passengers using the airport, the DOTr chief said.

“Yung maintenance noong mga facilities will have a cost and kailangan namang marecover yan ng private sector,” he said, noting that private operators of the Cebu International Airport and the Clark International Airport have been charging slightly higher terminal fees compared to the government-run NAIA.

“Ang isa sa mga requirement sa privatization assessment is we will allow increase in terminal fee or passenger service charge only if there is a noted improvement in the service that is delivered to the riding public,” he said.

Bautista said the government has also been working to improve other airports outside of the capital region as the government projects air passengers to increase to at least 70 million people annually in the next 3 years.

“Hindi na talaga makakaya ng NAIA na mag-handle pa ng more passengers kaya kailangan na talaga natin ng bagong airport,” he said.

The Department of Tourism has also allocated some funds to improve airports in the country, saying that airports hold the “first and last impression” tourists have about the Philippines.