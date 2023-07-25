AbaCore eyes buying land for new residential development

MANILA -- AbaCore Capital Holdings on Tuesday said it wants to buy land in Silang, Cavite to create an income-generating residential development.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said the land is approximately 22.5 hectares.

The final contract price is subject to the appraisal of an independent appraiser, with a floor price of P5,000 per square meter, and a ceiling of P7,000 per square meter.

The property will be used to replenish the company's inventory of land and investments.

AbaCore Capital Holdings Inc. owns a restaurant in Montemaria Shrine, a pilgrimage center in Batangas dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

