MANILA - The leaders of some of the country's most prominent business groups lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's State of the Nation Address, which laid out his plans for the economy.

The heads of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said Marcos’ SONA was very detailed, and they were eager to see if Marcos can deliver.

“He covered a lot of ground, power, agriculture, reducing national debt and poverty. Those are nice, but again the challenge is really the execution,” said PCCI president George Barcelon.

MAP president and former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson said he was impressed at how Marcos' first SONA laid down plans and legislative directives on many of the issues the MAP wanted him to address.

Singson commended Marcos for vowing to continue infrastructure development, particularly in support of agriculture. He said MAP wants the government to focus its resources on areas that are most needed by the public. He said projects such as railways and airports are better left to the private sector "under a very competitive PPP [Public Private Partnership] selection process".

"So I am very happy about that statement that he will encourage PPP, encourage foreign investments in the area of energy, natural resources development and so on,” the former DPWH chief said.

Barcelon also lauded the President’s commitment to infrastructure. He said “Build Build Build should continue because it can add to economic activities, it can give impetus to our rebound.”

Singson and Barcelon, however, also cautioned the Marcos administration to carefully choose the projects it will continue.

In his SONA Marcos vowed to continue, and even expand where possible the Build Build Build initiative of the Duterte Administration.

"Why in the world would you need a Subic Clark Rail project?" Singson said, referring to one of the China-backed railways that were stalled because of delays in Chinese funding.

"I would rather put all that money into providing water supply into communities that do not have potable water.”

Barcelon also noted that the government must be careful in determining which projects, funding sources, and development partners are viable.

That said, Barcelon noted a lot of infrastructure is still needed to help the Philippine economy grow.

Singson also said he was glad that Marcos’ announced that the national government is already discussing how to work with local government units in light of the Mandanas Supreme Court Ruling which awards a larger chunk of government revenues to LGUs.

He said there has to be a clear delineation about what projects can be funded by the extra LGU revenues, and what the role of national government agencies will be in terms of infrastructure needed nationwide.

Meanwhile, former Presidential Advisor on Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion welcomed Marcos’ “No Lockdown” vow.

“This is what the private sector and MSMEs need as it will allow for full recovery from the pandemic.” Concepcion seconded the administration’s plan to focus instead on booster vaccinations,” Concepcion said.

RCBC Treasury Chief Economist Michael Ricafort also lauded the ‘no lockdown’ promise. Like PCCI and MAP, he is also eager to see how the Marcos administration will go about hitting the targets laid out in the SONA in terms of reducing the budget deficit, national debt, and national poverty alongside increasing government revenues and the rightsizing of the government.

For revenues, Ricafort is eager to know more “specifics on Value Added Tax on digital transactions with estimated revenue collection of P11.7T in 2023.”