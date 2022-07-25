AirAsia offers P1 seat sale until July 31

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines on Monday said promotional one-way domestic flight tickets are available for as low as P1.

Under the AirAsia Big Sale event, domestic flights to select destinations are available for as low as P1 for a one-way base fare from July 25 to July 31, the carrier said.

For international flights coming from Manila, the one-way base fare can be availed for as low as P688, the airline said. Booking period is also from July 25 to July 31.

Travel period for the promo seats is from Oct. 11, 2022 to Oct. 28, 2023, AirAsia said.

Other discounts are also offered for hotel and flight bundles.

In March, the low-cost carrier earlier said its booking has increased 131 percent compared to the same month in 2021 as demand picks up due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

