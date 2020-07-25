Toyota boosts online services for business recovery as COVID-19 pandemic continues

MANILA - Toyota Philippines said it has boosted online operations under the "new normal," in an effort to recover economically as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

Toyota Philippines president Atsuhiro Okamoto said online sales are "much more preferred" by their customers, as they continue operations during the coronavirus pandemic, citing the “anxiety” customers supposedly feel over face-to-face interactions.

“Customers come to the outlet for service but as much as we are required to eliminate customers' anxiety, we implement many changes or improve [on it], for example the appointment for [maintenance] service is increasing," Okamoto said at the digital launch of the new Toyota Vios, Saturday.

Toyota earlier launched a mobile platform where customers could book maintenance services for their vehicles.

The Philippines since March has been implementing quarantine measures to curb the coronavirus spread, starting with the enhanced community quarantine in high-risk areas such as Metro Manila.

Under the strict lockdown that was in place for over two months, transportation was restricted and movement was limited to essential activities such as buying food and medicine, and other emergencies.

The lockdown has since been downgraded to general community quarantine, where there is greater freedom of movement and businesses were allowed to partially operate, with health protocols in place.

Okamoto noted that market recovery was now a “bit faster” as the country has shifted to looser general and modified general community quarantine in several areas.

From a 40-percent decline in sales for 2020, Toyota is projecting a slightly lesser decline.

"Of course this will be lower, because we lost quite a few sales opportunities. We are quite positive the sales will be peaking up. and then we are nearing to the old volumes of the Vios," Toyota Philippines Senior Vice President Jing Atienza said.

Okamoto also said they would continue their “purchase momentum” to encourage buyers to buy vehicles through various programs, like a downpayment program for frontliners.

“Now each automotive ranks prepare for the recovery of the market but… It’s a little difficult for us to we are more industrial program or the moment program and to be considered,” Okamoto said.

To rev up sales, Toyota is banking on the release of the new Vios, a top-selling sedan since its launch in 2003 updated this year with new exterior upgrades, a push start button for G variants, and consistent ease in control.

Since its debut, the Vios has sold 320,000 units across three model generations.

Just last month, Toyota launched the 2020 update of its best-selling hatchback, the Wigo.