Telcos brace for impact of typhoon Egay

MANILA -- Telco companies on Monday said they have already prepositioned manpower and equipment in preparation for the possible impact of typhoon Egay.

In a statement, Globe Telecom said they have sent out technical and support personnel, as well as critical supplies, in areas where the storm may pass or trigger enhanced monsoon rains.

The company said they are also ready to deploy Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging and Libreng WiFi Services in areas where the storm may cause power and service outages.

Globe noted that their facilities are equipped with generators and alternative power sources to ensure power supply and prevent commercial power outages from affecting connectivity.

For its part, PLDT said their teams have been preparing for Egay's impact since state weather bureau PAGASA warned of its onslaught.

“PLDT and Smart will deploy additional equipment and personnel as necessary while we continue our close coordination with local authorities and our teams on the ground," First Vice President and Head of Group Corporate Communications Cathy Yang said.

PAGASA said Egay was last seen 525 km east of Baler, Aurora. It has maximum sustained winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph.

The typhoon may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

