MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to go after smugglers of agricultural products as he blamed them for the rising cost of food in the Philippines.

"Isa sa mga dahilan ng pagtaas ng presyo ay mga smuggler, mga hoarder, at mga nagmamanipula ng presyo ng produktong agricultural. Hinahabol at ihahabla natin sila," Marcos said in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

(Smugglers, hoarders, and price manipulators of agricultural products are among those behind the rise in prices of goods. We are going after them and we will sue them.)

"Pandaraya ang kanilang ginagawa. Napapahamak hindi lang ang mga magsasaka kundi tayo rin mga mamimili. Kaya hindi natin papayagan ang ganitong kalakaran."

"Bilang na ang mga araw ng mga smuggler at hoarder na yan," he added.

(What they are doing is cheating. They are hurting not just farmers but also consumers, so we won't allow them to continue what they are doing. Their days are numbered.)

The growth of the Philippine economy slowed to 6.4 percent in the first 3 months of 2023 on the back of high inflation dampening demand. Inflation reached a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January 2023 as prices of onions and sugar soared.

Earlier this month, Marcos ordered an investigation into the hoarding, smuggling, and price fixing of onions and other agricultural products, calling such acts "economic sabotage."

RELATED STORY: