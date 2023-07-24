Interest rate cut 'not yet in the picture', says Diokno

MANILA — Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Monday said a cut in the country's benchmark interest rate is unlikely in the medium term as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas takes a closer look at inflation.

The BSP in June kept the key policy rate, used by banks to price loans, at 6.25 percent.

"I think the central bank pointed out that we want to make sure that we are on track with our inflation target before we even talk of a rate cut. Maybe we maintain the current rate, but maybe a rate cut is not yet in the picture," Diokno told ANC.

Inflation has eased to 5.4 percent, though it remains above the government target of 2 to 4 percent. It is expected to settle within target by the fourth quarter and for the majority of 2024.

"Inflation has actually gone down for 5 consecutive months this year, and we expect inflation to be within the target range of 2 to 4 percent before the end, before the 4th quarter of this year," Diokno said.

"We expect to overshoot the inflation target to below 2 in the first quarter of 2024 but for the whole year of 2024, we expect inflation to be right smack in the middle of our target which is 3 percent," he added.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa earlier said although inflation was easing, rice prices continued to slightly increase. He also warned of the potential impact of El Nino on agricultural products, including rice.

— With reports from Jessica Fenol and Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News