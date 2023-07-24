Fuel price hikes set on July 25

A gas station attendant (right) refuels a tricycle as its driver (left) looks on, in Quezon City. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA

MANILA -- Oil companies are set to raise pump prices again this week.

Starting July 25, Caltex, Seaoil and Pilipinas Shell will hike gasoline prices by P1.35 per liter; diesel by P0.45 per liter; and kerosene by P0.35 per liter.

Caltex's price hike will be effective starting 12:01 a.m., while Seaoil and Shell will raise prices by 6 a.m.

Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will raise gasoline prices by P1.35 per liter and diesel by P0.45 per liter by 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Experts have attributed this to Russia and Saudi Arabia cutting down oil production.

More details to follow.

--with reports by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

