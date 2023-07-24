DOTr says likely to approve MRT fare hike

Passengers travel from the MRT-3 North Avenue station in Quezon City, April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday said it was likely to approve a fare hike petition for the MRT-3.

The petition seeks an increase of P2.29 in the boarding fee and P0.21 per kilometer.

"Kung masusunod nila lahat ng mga requirement, dumaan sa tamang proseso, malamang maaprubahan din ‘yan," Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(If they can submit all the requirements and it goes through the process, it is likely to be approved.)

The LRT lines 1 and 2 will implement fare hikes in August, the transportation department earlier said.

"Yung MRT, ang operations ay parang LRT rin, and kailangan siguro i-consider din natin. Pero pinag-aaralang mabuti ‘yan nung tinatawag natin Rail Regulatory Unit, sila ang maggagawa ng rekomendasyon sa aking opisina, and based on that ay gagawa rin ng decision letter," Baustista said.

(MRT operations are similar to that of the LRT, and perhaps we should consider its petition. But the Rail Regulatory Unit is studying that thoroughly and it will make a recommendation to my office, and based on that, we will issue a decision letter.)

