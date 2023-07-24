A resident fetches water, for their household needs, from an artesian well at a relocation site in Barangay Silangan, San Mateo, Rizal. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday urged Congress to pass a law creating a separate department that will focus on water resource management.

"Nakikipag-ugnayan tayo sa Kongreso upang maipasa ang batas para sa pagbuo ng isang Department of Water Resource Management," Marcos said in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

"Considering its fundamental importance, water security deserves a special focus."

Sen. Grace Poe has backed the creation of the department and said establishing it would help streamline the current 30 government agencies overseeing water sourcing and distribution.

Marcos made the announcement as the Philippines braced for the impact of El Niño.

"Tayo rin ay naghahanda sa El Niño na nagbabadyang tumama sa mga darating na buwan. Nagsimula na tayong maghanda at ang mga buffer stock at mga kagamitang patubig ay hinahanda na," Marcos said in his Monday address.

"Kung kinakailangan magsasagawa pa tayo ng cloud seeding upang makapagdala ng ulan. Kasabay ng lahat ng ito hinihimok din natin ang sambayanan na magtipid ng tubig para sa malawakang paghanda sa banta ng tagtuyot," he added.

Earlier this month, nearly 600,000 Maynilad customers in 6 Metro Manila cities experienced 9 to 11-hour daily water service interruptions due to the continuous reduction of the Angat Dam's level amid the El Niño phenomenon when below-normal rainfall occurs.

PAGASA earlier explained that the country would not immediately feel the impacts of the prevailing El Niño. The habagat will continue to bring rains over the western section of Luzon for the remainder of the rainy season. Below-normal precipitation will be felt from the last quarter of the year and through next year’s first quarter.

In April, Marcos signed an order creating an office under the environment department that would deal with water management, as he acknowledged that the Philippines was facing a water crisis.

"Given that urgency, we have created the water resources management office to specifically handle the delicate job involving this most precious resource," Marcos said in his speech.

"This year, we have allocated P14.6 billion for water supply projects, which will benefit communities all over the country," he added.