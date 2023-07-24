Biz groups back infra, education, other initiatives in SONA 2023

MANILA - Some of the country’s most influential business groups said they support several of the initiatives mentioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his second State of the Nation Address.

The Makati Business Club said it backs the push for reforms in the power and water industries and plans to keep infrastructure spending at 5 to 6 percent of the GDP.

“We believe these reforms are critical to increase the investment needed to create more jobs and better lives for all Filipinos,” MBC Executive Director Francisco Alcuaz Jr. said.

MBC said it supports opening the renewable energy sector to 100 percent foreign investment. The group also supports the administration’s commitment to spend more on mass transportation, noting that 94 percent of Filipinos don’t own cars.

The Management Association of the Philippines said it supports education reforms mentioned by the President, particularly the review of the K to 12 system. MAP said this is “so that it can fully integrate as a TVET (technical-vocational education and training) program to increase enterprise-based learning and other alternative modes of delivering education.

MBC said it also welcomes the President’s support for TVET as a key means to give more Filipinos the skills needed for the current and future economies.

The group said it also welcomes Marcos’s support for government digitalization including paying of taxes.