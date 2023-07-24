AirAsia lifts mask mandate on flights

MANILA -- AirAsia Philippines on Monday said face masks are no longer required on all their domestic flights, after the national government ended the country's public health emergency declaration, which was raised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, AirAsia said mask-wearing remains an option for their guests who need to wear a face cover for their safety.

The budget carrier stressed, however, that they will continue to deep clean and sanitize their aircraft between flights.

"Although it is no longer a policy, guests, and crew may still opt to wear face masks whenever they deem necessary," said AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan.

"However, we also want to reiterate that our aircraft are equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters which filter and block 99.97 percent of airborne particles including known bacteria and viruses,” he added.

The airline's announcement came shortly after the Department of Transportation said anti-COVID masks and physical distancing are no longer mandatory in public utility vehicles.

But the company said mask-wearing for international destinations remains subject to the existing health protocols in the destination country.

AirAsia noted that Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have lifted the face mask requirement in the first quarter of 2023.