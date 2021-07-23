PLDT says customers in greater NCR may experience slow internet amid 'backend issues'

MANILA - Slow internet may hound some PLDT customers in Greater Metro Manila areas due to "temporary" backend issues, the telecommunications firm said on Friday.

In a statement, PLDT said it will provide details once additional information becomes available, without elaborating.

"Some PLDT customers in the Greater Metro Manila area (cities, municipalities) may experience slow or intermittent internet services due to temporary backend issues," the advisory read.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces are experiencing heavy rains and flooding due to effect of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The habagat persists in most parts of Luzon as Typhoon Fabian continued to enhance it, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

