MANILA — Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Baustista has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Friday. "He is now in isolation, and is exhibiting mild symptoms of headache and cough," the DOTr said. Bautista will continue to perform his duties and will be in "constant communication with his staff," it added. More details to follow. Ex-PAL president Jaime Bautista is Marcos' pick as next Transportation Secretary Bagong DOTr chief, sumakay ng MRT-3 para kumustahin ang mga pasahero