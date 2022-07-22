Home  >  Business

Transport chief Bautista tests positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2022 10:00 AM | Updated as of Jul 22 2022 10:38 AM

MANILA — Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Baustista has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Friday.

"He is now in isolation, and is exhibiting mild symptoms of headache and cough," the DOTr said.

Bautista will continue to perform his duties and will be in "constant communication with his staff," it added.

More details to follow. 

