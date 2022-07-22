SSS flags schools, other firms for delinquencies

MANILA - The Social Security System on Friday flagged 11 establishments including 2 private schools for not paying contributions and some for failure to register under the state-run pension fund.

Notice orders were issued by SSS Caloocan to the establishments under its Run After Contribution Evaders or RACE program to remind delinquent companies of their obligation to remit the contribution of employees.

Both private schools in Bagumbong have a total delinquency of over P1 million each, the SSS said.

The pandemic made it harder for one of the schools to remit money. They have committed to comply especially since the Department of Education has ordered the resumption of face-to-face classes.

"Face to face na po kami, babalik na po estudyante namin, kaya willing ako mag comply (Face-to-face is back for students that's why we're willing to comly)," one of the school owners said.

Meanwhile, the other school cited the dwindling number of students for the non-compliance. The school administrator also vowed to comply with the order.

SSS North Operations Group Vice President Fernando Nicolas urged schools to pay SSS contributions via the installment option which will end in November.

"Magsisimula na mag operate ulit ang ating mga schools, so definitely baka may resources na yan. Hindi naman kailangan ibigay agad sa SSS ang earnings, pwede installment," said Nicolas.

(Schools are resuming soon so definitely there will be resources. They can pay in installment)

Teachers and non-teaching staff may find it harder to avail of benefits if companies fail to remit their monthly contribution. Nicolas said.

Nicolas also urges everyone to register their account at the SSS website and register their mobile number as well to receive updates from SSS.

