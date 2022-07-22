MANILA - Brands should increase their social media presence ahead of sale events in order to tap the tech-savvy e-commerce market, Meta Philippines said.

Despite the easing or restrictions and increased foot traffic in physical stores, the online shopping habits formed during the pandemic has remained, Meta's Seasonal Holiday Study released Thursday showed.

At least 7 out of 10 Filipino shoppers discovered and shopped on social platforms, according to the survey of nearly 2,000 people aged 18 and above in the Philippines last December 2021.

Ninety two percent said they made a spontaneous discovery while shopping online while 80 percent said they have purchased a product they discovered through personalized ad, the survey showed.

“Brands need to start building for discovery and being part of the consideration well ahead of Mega Sale Days,” said John Rubio, Philippine Country Director at Meta.

"Bands need to be social and mobile-first and deliver personalized ads experiences," he added.

Based on the study, Gen Z and millennials are shopping more on social media.

Some 76 percent of shopper said they are most likely to trust a brand who partners with a "trustworthy creator and influencer."

Rubio said brands need to also connect directly to consumers through instant messaging.

"Brands need to create immersive experiences through AR, live shopping and trusted creators," he added.

In December's 2021 year-end shopping, consumers surveyed said 67 percent said their purchases were made in-store while 79 percent also said did shopping online.

According to the survey, the 12.12 and 11.11 sale events in November and December.

Cross-border shoppers start earlier. They also rely on instant business messaging and focus on brand value, the study showed.

At least 61 percent of cross-border shoppers said they have messaged a business the past year-end, according to the survey.

