Eurozone economy shrinks as inflation spooks consumers

BRUSSELS — Economic activity in the eurozone plummeted in July, a key survey showed Friday, with a big fall in manufacturing and as high prices begin to slow consumers' post-lockdown spending sprees.
The closely watched monthly purchase managers' index, or PMI, by S&P Global fell from 52.0 in June to 49.4, below the 50-point level that indicates growth.
"Excluding pandemic lockdown months, July's contraction is the first signaled by the PMI since June 2013," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.
