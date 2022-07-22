Angara wants to hear Marcos' plans on local products, MSMEs

Courtesy of Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB; Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA — A senator wants to hear President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s plans on promoting and developing Filipino products and services in his first State of the Nation Address.

Helping local producers will increase the value of the country's exports and generate more employment opportunities, according to Sen. Sonny Angara.

"Yung personal na gusto kong marinig... paano i-promote ‘yung Philippine products and to level up ‘yung Philippine products and services whether it’s tourism, agriculture, BPO (business processing outsourcing)," he told TeleRadyo Friday.

"So ‘yun gusto kong marinig, how he will help the local producers?"

Angara is an advocate of "Tatak Pinoy" or Made in the Philippines campaign, which aims to boost economic productivity and competitiveness, and create a global demand for Philippine products and services.

The senator has been helping small businesses find markets for their wares in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Angara also urged the new administration to strengthen research and development on local products.

"If you do research and development, you have a better product and you have a more competitive product," he said.

"Once your product is good, laban na lang kayo sa marketing at saka pagbebenta ng produkto na kapuwa magagaling."

Marcos is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 25 at the Batasan Pambansa.