REVIEW: Shooting Davao's scenic spots with the Oppo Reno 8T 5G

MANILA – The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is a midranger with a good camera for those who love taking photos with their phone.

ABS-CBN News was given a review unit as part of Oppo’s photowalk for the media in Davao to demonstrate the capabilities of its triple camera system. The phone came with a frosted translucent jelly case (which doesn’t discolor as fast as plain transparent jelly cases) and a USB-C type charger with a wall adaptor.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G weighs about 171g and is about 7.7mm thick.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 2.32mm ultra-thin lower bezel, which gives it a sleek look and makes it easy to hold in your hand. It comes in Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold, which looks like a pretty, glittery silver and pink gradient under yellow light.

It comes with 8GB of RAM, 250 GB of storage, and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset.

It also has a 4,800 mAh battery. Our review unit however was drained and didn’t turn on until it was 4 percent charged. But from thereon, it charged pretty fast and was at 16 percent in a matter of 12 minutes.

Even though it was operating at a low battery level, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G was able to take decent outdoor photos at night, and taking photos was possible even though the phone was already at 1 percent.

The phone has a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and another 2MP 'microlens.' Out front is a 32MP selfie camera.

Photos taken with the Reno 8T were well-lit and showed strong color contrasts amid the night sky.

The phone camera’s main feature, however, was an artificial intelligence (AI) mode that made photos—both indoor and outdoor—look brighter by improving their color.

It even improved color contrast in an “against the light” photo.

At the Lubi Island Plantation Resort, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G was even able to take photos of marine life in shallow waters.

As for portraits and selfies, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G takes decent shots with its 32 megapixel selfie camera. The problem, however, came when the phone was used under direct sunlight.

Oppo touts the phones AI retouching feature, which makes its subjects look better on camera. However, when used under the sun, the subject looked overly made up in the resulting photo.

But what this phone has that other units don’t is a microlens feature, that allows users to take microscopic images of anything under the sun—from plants, to clothes, to rocks, and even the sand under our feet.

Although unique, this feature might not be of particular benefit to anyone except those in the life or earth sciences.

Aside from its camera, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G also has a 120 Hz refresh rate, which made it useful for browsing a news website and even checking in for an early flight the following day. People who play demanding mobile games will also love this phone's screen refresh rate.

The phone has a power button on its right hand side, and volume rockers on the left. It also has an onscreen fingerprint scanner for convenient unlocking of the device.

Like most new releases to the market, the phone no longer has a headphone jack and can easily be paired with Bluetooth earphones.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G sells for P23,999. It’s 4G counterpart is available for P18,999.