Japan's core consumer prices rise 3.3% in June on year

TOKYO - Japan's consumer inflation accelerated to 3.3 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, in a fresh sign of broadening price hikes that could fuel speculation of a policy tweak by the Bank of Japan.

The core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, remained above the BOJ's 2 percent target for the 15th month. The pace of increase accelerated from 3.2 percent in May as food and durable goods prices rose and utilities raised electricity charges.

The figure boosted the likelihood of an upward revision to the BOJ's inflation outlook for the current fiscal year, with the central bank set to hold a two-day policy-setting meeting next week.

The core-core CPI, which strips away both energy and perishables, rose 4.2 percent in June, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, slowing from 4.3 percent in May but still showing persistent inflationary pressures.

Among notable gainers, food prices surged 9.2 percent and durable goods jumped 6.7 percent.

The government has been reducing utility bills for households by lowering gasoline, gas and electricity prices. Without such subsidies, core CPI would have risen 4.3 percent, according to the ministry.

Energy prices dropped 6.6 percent from a year earlier, helped by the government's support programs and stabilizing crude oil markets.

The government on Thursday lifted its fiscal 2023 inflation outlook from 1.7 percent to 2.6 percent, well above the BOJ's target for stable inflation.

