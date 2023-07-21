Gov't, telcos ink deal for rating quality of internet connection

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with telcos and the Private Sector Advisory Council for the establishment of a standard to measure internet connectivity.

The Connectivity Index Rating will measure the quality of internet service in public places and commercial establishments, the DICT said.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said connectivity in public places and commercial establishments would be rated the same way as the 5-star system applied to hotels. The connectivity rating will be based on the speed and security of an establishment, he said.

Uy said the aim is to "push businesses to innovate and invest in quality connectivity solutions and to provide the public the information they need to strategize and determine whether they can work, study, and socialize in all these areas."

Initially it will cover hotels, restaurants, malls, and other tourist areas. It will also cover public places like government offices.

With this initiative, the DICT said it would push telcos to offer better internet connection in public and commercial establishments.

"The goal is to make this a badge of honor. The establishments that embraced, that they want to advertise that beyond the nice facade of a business establishment is the experience when people access the internet," said Joseph Gendrano, Chief Technology Officer of PLDT-Smart.

"Customers would look at the ratings and on the based on the connectivity rating, they would know whether this place is internet friendly, broadband friendly," added Froilan Castelo, General Counsel of Globe.

The country's 3 major telcos, pure fiber operator Converge as well as the DICT, will work together on the exact criteria and other rules in relation to the rating.

"It strengthens the voice of the consumers to tell what they require and for property owners and telcos to serve Filipino requirements in terms of connectivity," Paulo Santos Chief Network Transformation Officer, Converge.

DITO meanwhile said small businesses will not be left out of the initiative.

'That sector is a very important sector and for sure hindi namin yan take out sa scope ng initiative na ito. I would like to assure you that even those businesses we will find a way to service them and provide them solutions they can afford," said DITO Telecommunity Administrative Officer Adel Tamano.

Uy said, they hope to implement the rating system it within the year.

