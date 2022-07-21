MANILA - Filipinos in Sri Lanka will get free access to data, SMS and calls from Smart to keep them connected with their loved ones amid the crisis in the South Asian country.

Those who are currently subscribed to the roaming services of Smart will get free 1GB GigaRoam data roaming access valid for 5 days which could help them reach their relatives or the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh and other government agencies, the telco said.

Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers in Sri Lanka will also receive free load for 15 roaming SMS. Smart Postpaid subscribers will get free 15 roaming SMS and an additional 15 minutes of calls via bill refund that they can use for emergencies, it added.

The 3,300 active Smart roaming customers in Sri Lanka just need to turn on their phones and connect to Smart's network partners Dialog or SLT Mobitel to use these free services, Smart said.

“We are monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka and are ready to aid our kababayans. Access to communication and information during this time of crisis is of extreme importance. We are also praying for their safety,” Smart SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group - Individual Francis Flores said.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing an economic crisis and lacks foreign exchange to pay for imports of basic goods.

RELATED VIDEO: