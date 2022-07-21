PLDT urges consumers to report intentional cable cutting

MANILA - PLDT Inc on Thursday urged users to report intentional cable cutting that could disrupt telco services.

This was after a group of men intentionally damaged PLDT fiber optic cables that disrupted the delivery of service in the area as well as reports of nationwide "sabotage" of PLDT fiber optic cable, the telco said in a statement.

These incidents are causing outages and inconvenience to consumers, it said.

According to PLDT data, over 200 incidents have cost the company millions in network restoration costs as well as downtime to many customers.

“PLDT and Smart are working closely with local government units and our local authorities to ensure the safety and security of our network equipment, which are vital to the unhampered delivery of our fiber-to-the-home, LTE and 5G services to our customers,” PLDT Network head Roderick Santiago.

“We also encourage our customers to help us by reporting similar activities in their respective areas and barangays. Together, we can ensure that our communities can stay safe and connected,” he added.

Consumers can report cable cutting incidents to PLDT's Asset Protection team through hotline 164 (dial 164) using PLDT landline or Smart mobile.

PLDT said it operates 803,000 kilometers of fiber infrastructure as of the end of March 2022 which is also supporting Smart's mobile network.

