Smart partners with PayMaya for 'seamless payments' on telco's app

MANILA - Smart and PayMaya have partnered to make payments for load and promos more seamless through the telco’s Gigalife app, the sister companies said on Wednesday.

Smart said its GigaLife app, which lets subscribers buy load, pay their phone bills and check on the telco’s promos, is now better integrated with Paymaya through the app’s GigaPay feature.

PayMaya, which is a unit of PLDT’s fintech subsidiary Voyager Innovations, said its e-wallet services can now be used to buy promos, top up load on the GigaLife app.

Postpaid subscribers meanwhile can settle their bills using PayMaya without leaving the GigaLIfe app.

“With GigaPay and PayMaya we are ensuring that Smart’s customers can now enjoy the digital life seamlessly, enabling them with a built-in, trusted financial account inside their app,” said Voyager Innovations founder and CEO Orlando Vea.

Shailesh Baidwan, PayMaya president meanwhile said the partnership lets Smart subscribers use payments services from “over 250,000 digital touchpoints” all over the country.

PayMaya said its user base doubled to 38 million in just one and half years, as the pandemic pushed more Filipinos to adopt cashless payments and e-commerce boomed.

Last month, Voyager Innovations said it secured $167 million for PayMaya’s expansion into financial services and digital banking.