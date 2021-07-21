DTI pushes for more budget, support for product-testing facilities

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry is pushing for more budget and support to boost the country's product testing capability in a bid to promote consumer protection and investments in various manufacturing sectors.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Wednesday that with greater testing capabilities, the country should be able to minimize substandard products in the market.

"This should likewise encourage more investments in more competitive and smart manufacturing operations using modern technologies that will guarantee high-quality products at all times," Lopez said.

DTI along with the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute (PISI) and Ceramic Manufacturers Association Inc. (CMAI) inaugurated testing facilities for steel and ceramic tile products at the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) Testing Laboratory in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

"For this year, BPS is prioritizing the establishment of more testing facilities for construction materials in line with the “Build, Build, Build” program and ensuing countryside development," Lopez shared.

These include other construction products like cement, hollow blocks, and flat glass.

Lopez also said boosting the country's product-testing capability can also help support the country's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by making them more competitive.

"By conducting product testing as per the relevant Philippine National Standards (or PNS), the BPSTL can assist our MSMEs in developing products whose qualities are on par with the world. Our dream is to make Philippine products synonymous to quality—part of our Philippine quality infrastructure objectives," he explained.

Several lawmakers expressed their support for expanding the country's testing capabilities.

