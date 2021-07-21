Canon PH says supporting enthusiasts regardless of gender as campaign draws flak

MANILA - Canon Marketing Philippines Inc on Wednesday ambassadors were chosen based on professional expertise regardless of gender after its campaign drew flak for lack of women representation.

The brand ambassadorship campaign was posted on its official Facebook page last July 19.

"Canon Marketing Philippines Inc supports camera enthusiasts and content creators regardless of gender, culture, customs, language or race. Our brand ambassadorship is always growing and always welcomes more members who are interested and committed," it said in a statement.

"We appreciate learning from your voices in the community. We are listening. Our activities have just kick started and based on your valuable feedback, we will enhance your experience with us," it added.

Canon said it abides by the "Kyosei" philosophy which is "living and working together for the common good."

The electronics distributor encouraged consumers to continue sharing their feedback so it can "grow better" moving forward.

The said statement, however, has also received criticisms for "lack of apology."

