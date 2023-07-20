Globe launches prepaid fiber, sees it as big growth driver

MANILA - Globe formally launched its prepaid broadband fiber service on Thursday in a bid to attract lower income families to shift to fiber connection

At its media launch of GFiber Prepaid in Taguig, Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said there is a huge market for prepaid service for fiber WiFi as many Filipinos need fast internet connection for business, learning and entertainment.

Globe said the prepaid fiber business also has the potential to outpace postpaid internet service.

According to Cu, the mobile SIM service has over 90 percent prepaid subscribers, which can potentially be the same growth for fiber.

Rising inflation has hit many Filipinos, pushing them to let go of their broadband subscriptions, Cu said. But with this new prepaid service, this could help the public manage their expenses when it comes to connectivity, he added.

They are targeting low income consumers as the prepaid fiber doesn’t have a lock-in period and subscribers can choose the plan they want from P299 for 7 days unlimited fiber up to P999 for 30 days. There is no cap on speed which will be around 30 Mbps on average.

"Easy application process, no documents, no lock-in, very liberal. Price points are very much at the lower end compared to the usual postpaid execution," Globe at Home Brand Management Vice President Raymond Policarpio said.

Policarpio added that the D and E market will benefit from this new service as they hope to narrow down the so-called digital divide— which separates those who have access to a fast internet and those who have no access.

“We will be getting a lot of new entrance to the fiber market.” He added, “Given the scale of the market, it’s a huge opportunity. It’s a huge market out there.”

Another internet service provider, Converge ICT also earlier launched its prepaid fiber service, which targets consumers unable to afford its monthly postpaid plans.