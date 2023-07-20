Filinvest proposes desalination plant in Cebu City

MANILA - A unit of Filinvest Development Corp (FDC) is proposing to build a desalination plant in Cebu City to augment its water supply, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Filinvest Hitachi Omni Waterworks (FLOW), a joint venture between FDC and Singapore-based Hitachi Aqua-Tech Engineering, said it aims to address the water supply issues hounding Cebu City by using its seawater.

FLOW executives met with Cebu City mayor Michael Rama, who the company said "supports their intent".

Johnny Roxas, president and CEO of FLOW, cited its water desalination and treatment plants in Lapulapu City that have been operating for over five years now.

Tristan Las Marias, president and CEO of Filinvest Land said the group was looking to further strengthening its presence in Cebu City.

“With the operation of these new water desalination and treatment plants, we aim to provide clean and sustainable water to the people of Cebu,” Las Marias added.

Filinvest said its unit, FDC Water Utilities Inc will operate the water desalination and treatment plants that can supply water to over 300,000 Cebuano households.

In June 2021, Power firm Vivant Corp also announced that its subsidiary won a bid to build a desalination plant that can produce 25,000 cubic meters of treated and potable water per day for the Metropolitan Cebu Water District.

Desalination involves removing salt, minerals and other contaminants from sea water to make it fit for human consumption.

However, the process requires a lot of energy which can make it expensive, according to Metro Manila water concessionaires.

During a Senate hearing in 2019 about Metro Manila's water supply, executives of Manila Water and Maynilad said high costs prevent them from tapping salt water to meet growing demand in the capital.