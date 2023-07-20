The new first border control facility to be built in Angat, Bulacan will house laboratories for food safety inspections of agricultural imports. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

BULACAN — The country's first border control facility for agricultural imports will rise soon in Barangay Niugan in Angat, Bulacan.

Officials from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Senator Cynthia Villar held a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility on Thursday.

The DA partnered with the Pacific Roadlink Logistics Incorporated (PRLI) for the P2.3-billion project.

"With this generous assistance from our partners at the PRLI, our ability to tackle sanitary and phytosanitary threats is being enhanced through modern infrastructure and cutting edge technologies," said DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.

Spanning 10 hectares, the first border control facility will feature laboratories and other mechanisms to ensure safety of food being imported to the country.

It will also be helpful in the country's campaign against smuggling.

Once completed, agricultural imports arriving at the Manila International Port will go straight to the Angat facility.

This, the DA says, will help decongest the ports which is usually a bottleneck in the inflow of imported agricultural commodities.

The facility is expected to be up in 8 months time, but transitioning to the new process might take a longer time.